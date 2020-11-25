Weather Aware: Isolated Severe Storms Possible Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today’s forecast headlines include a WEATHER AWARE day today, an unsettled pattern ahead, and a BIG cooldown on the horizon.

Today begins with a lot of changes compared to yesterday. Temperatures out the door will be mild and most will warm to the middle and upper 70s for daytime highs. A southerly breeze will continue to bring in higher humidity ahead of an approaching front.

By this afternoon the front will approach our area and will bring an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms. For most of the News 5 Area, there is a marginal risk for severe storms. This is level 1 of 5 and means a low risk for severe storms. The main threat will be the potential for storms to produce damaging winds. Timing looks to be predominately in the afternoon. Have a way to stay up to date with the weather today just in case.

By the evening the threat for storms goes down, but we’ll take a few showers through the night as lows only dip to the mid-60s.

For Thanksgiving, it will be warm and muggy, but the overall rain chance is limited, only around 20%. Moisture will increase further for Black Friday leading to more showers and thunderstorms, especially by the evening. This will be in the lead-up to our next system that will move through this weekend. It will be scattered showers and thunderstorms again Saturday before more widespread and heavier rain arrives Sunday.

After this weekend MUCH COOLER air will move in. Highs to begin the work-week won’t even reach 60 and by Tuesday morning we may approach the freezing mark in most spots across the Gulf Coast. Stay tuned