MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We remain WEATHER AWARE on the Gulf Coast as strong and severe thunderstorms appear possible.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the afternoon, mainly focusing in Mississippi and Lower Alabama. These storms will present a threat of high wind gusts and a brief tornado. There will likely be a break in the wet weather from 6-8pm ahead of the main line of storms associated with the cold front. A damaging wind threat will extend after sunset through 10-11 pm.

The cold front will continue marching east with scattered rain through early Friday morning. Much cooler air will surge in for the end of the week. Morning lows Friday will drop into the middle 40s with gusty north winds. Highs will reach the upper 50s.

High pressure will build into the region for the weekend giving the Gulf Coast some gorgeous weather. Highs will reach the lower and middle 60s with morning lows in the 30s. A more active set up is expected next week with several opportunities for showers and storms.