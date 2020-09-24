WEATHER AWARE: Isolated Severe Storms Possible Through Morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will move across the deep south today. This will bring scattered showers and storms to the region. From the morning through the early stages of the afternoon showers and thunderstorms will move from west to east across our area. The storm chances will wind down around 4 pm. A few strong or severe storms will be possible so today will be a WEATHER AWARE Day. High wind gusts and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.







Temperatures today will climb to the low and mid-80s and it will be breezy. Due to a prolonged south wind, some minor coastal flooding of 1-2 feet will be possible during the morning hours in low-lying areas.

Drier conditions will develop Friday and into the weekend will minimal chances for rain. Highs will reach the middle 80s with morning lower near 70. A series of cold fronts will slide through the region Monday and Tuesday. Rain will be lacking, but this will help to usher in a cooler-than-normal air mass. Temperatures will fall for the second half of next week.

In the tropics, no development is expected in the next 5 days.