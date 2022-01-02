WEATHER AWARE: Isolated severe storms possible Sunday, Much Colder by Evening

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front will march through the Gulf Coast Sunday. We will remain WEATHER AWARE with a low threat of severe weather followed by a blast of cold, arctic air.

The chance for showers and storms will remain high through the early afternoon as a cold front marches from west to east. The front should approach I-65 by noon ending the severe weather threat for areas west. The main hazards will focus on high wind gusts. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out. The severe weather threat will continue for areas east of I-65, including Northwest Florida through 4 PM.

As the front slide through, winds will shift to the northwest and pick up speed. Winds will gust to 30 mph through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall significantly through the day. Temperatures will hold in the lower 50s by 5 pm with wind chills in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Skies will clear out through the night with a quick, but potent blast of arctic air. The Gulf Coast will wake up Monday morning to temperatures near or just below freezing with wind chills in the lower 20s. Make sure you have plenty of layers for Monday. Despite sunshine, highs will struggle to reach 50.

The region will warm up through the middle of the week. Another cold front will bring a few showers Thursday followed by another cooldown.