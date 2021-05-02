WEATHER AWARE: Isolated severe storms possible Sunday afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A warm front lifting north across the region has ushered in warmer, more humid air setting the stage for storms to develop as we move into the afternoon.

Isolated showers will be possible during the morning hours with a steady south and southeast breeze. A complex of storms over South Central Mississippi will move northeast. New, more widely scattered storms will develop as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Storms the develop after 1 PM will have the capability of producing severe weather. All modes of severe weather appear possible. This includes hail, damaging wind gusts, and a brief tornado. Training thunderstorms may also present a flash flood threat. a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Jackson, George, and Greene Counties in Mississippi, and for Mobile and Washington Counties.

The threat of severe storms will continue into the early evening.

The weather pattern will remain quite unsettled into next week. Moisture will remain high and temperatures will run quite warm. Expect daily rounds of showers and storms, mainly during the afternoons and evenings.