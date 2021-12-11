WEATHER AWARE: Isolated severe storms possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are WEATHER AWARE on the Gulf Coast this Saturday as a line of storms approaches bringing the risk of high wind gusts and a brief tornado.

Isolated showers will continue to develop ahead of the main line of storms along the approaching cold front. These discrete storms will have the chance to produce some brief, damaging wind gusts and possibly a brief tornado. The overall chance is LOW. The area most likely to see rough weather is the region west of I-65 and north of I-10.



It is unlikely the Gulf Coast will be placed under a severe weather watch, but we will continue to monitor.

The line of storms will enter the Gulf Coast around 11 AM and continue moving southeast. The severe threat will lessen as the line crossed I-65. Lingering rain will continue into the afternoon and early evening under a cloudy sky.

North winds will set up behind the front allowing for cooler and drier air to begin filtering into the region. Highs on Sunday will reach the lower 60s with mornings back in the 40s.