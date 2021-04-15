Weather Aware: Isolated Severe Storms and Flash Flooding Possible This Morning

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Be aware of the weather as you head out the door this morning. We’ve seen a few strong storms this morning and more storms will move in over the next few hours.
During the morning hours, storms will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and strong winds. Also, isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out, mainly near the coast. If a storm were to become severe the main concerns would be strong winds and hail.
By the afternoon the weather will begin to calm as most of the storms this morning will move out of our area. Temperatures start in the 60s with highs only around 70.
We’ll see more rounds of storms with breaks in-between in the next couple of days. Rain chances will finally begin to run lower by the end of the weekend as temperatures stay below average. Early next week looks mostly dry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories