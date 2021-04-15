Weather Aware: Isolated Severe Storms and Flash Flooding Possible This Morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - We had a day of wet weather but most of the showers and thudnerstorms are now off the coast over the Gulf of Mexico. We have a brief break in the rain over the next few hours with mostly cloudy conditions.

Another wave of rain is coming early tomorrow morning with heavy rain on the way. Our coastal communities are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. This is a level 1/5 and a low risk for damaging winds, hail and a brief tornado. There will be times of downpours and isolated severe storms will be possible. If a storm were to become severe the main concern would be the potential for damaging winds and hail, but a brief tornado can’t be completely ruled out. The rain is expected to have a brief break later this evening.