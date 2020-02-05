WEATHER AWARE: Isolated severe storms and flash flooding possible later today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are WEATHER AWARE along the Gulf Coast as we prepare for an approaching cold front. This front will bring a chance of strong storms and heavy rain to the region.

Early today there is not a threat for severe weather. For the morning it’s times of passing showers, areas of patchy fog, and it will be warm with temperatures in the 70s.

The cold front will draw closer as the day goes on. Shower and thunderstorm chances will rise after mid-morning. Storms that form during the afternoon could become severe. The main weather hazard will be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There will also be a threat for heavy rain with a FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for most of the region.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s prior to the rain starting up. Rain chances will remain elevated through the night as the front begins to march towards the central Gulf Coast. A severe weather threat will continue as a line of storms moves from west to east across our region overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Areas within the flash flood watch will likely pick up 2-4” of rain through Thursday afternoon. Isolated spots could approach a half-foot of rain.

We will slowly return to sunshine Friday with a quick temperature drop. Morning lows will fall into the 30s with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will warm up nicely for the weekend. Morning lows will hover in the 40s with highs in the 60s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.