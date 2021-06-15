WEATHER AWARE: Isolated coastal storms, close eye on the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

LOCAL FORECAST:

Our radar is mostly dry this morning, although we are seeing a few storms in NW FL. Around mid-morning, we will start to see the clouds build before showers and isolated storms pop up near the I-10 corridor after lunch. Rain will be focused near the coastline today, and there is a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. The main threat would be damaging winds. Highs today will be above average yet again in the mid-90’s north of I-10 and lower 90’s south of I-10. Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60’s inland and lower 70’s at the beaches. The middle of your week looks much drier with little to no rain chance Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures near 90 degrees. As tropical moisture increases Friday, rain chances increase quickly through the weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Two has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Bill. It is the second named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Bill will continue racing northeast into the open waters of the North Atlantic. It poses no threat to the U.S. The tropical system will likely lose it’s tropical characteristics by Wednesday. We are also tracking INVEST 92L in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The system will likely remain over the Bay of Campeche through Wednesday. After that, a ridge of high pressure to its northwest will break down allowing the disturbance to move north. There is now a HIGH CHANCE that the system will become a tropical cyclone by the weekend. Deep moisture from the tropical system will move into the Gulf Coast creating an environment for heavy tropical downpours. There could be other, more significant impacts, but those should come into better focus in the coming days. Invest 94L has emerged off the west coast of Africa. This disturbance has a small window for development before high wind shear over the Central Atlantic impacts the circulation. If poses no threat to the U.S.