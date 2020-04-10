WEATHER AWARE: Increasing Potential for Severe Weather on Easter Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -Good Friday morning. Today’s forecast headlines include early morning showers, a cooler day, and WEATHER AWARE on Easter Sunday due to the increasing potential for severe weather.

For this morning there will be times of light passing showers. It won’t be anything severe, but if you’re out on the roads, give yourself plenty of time. The bulk of the rain will have moved out of our area by mid-morning, but a few passing showers will be possible until the early afternoon. In the afternoon our sky gradually begins to clear and it will turn into a nice and cooler Good Friday.

As you head out the door, you’ll notice much cooler temperatures this morning. Most begin the day close to 60 and inland areas will begin in the upper 50s. This afternoon will only see daytime highs in the lower 70s which is actually below average. This is quite a big change compared to yesterday’s record-breaking heat in Mobile and Pensacola!

Tonight will be clear and cool. For some, it may be chilly with lows dropping into the lower 50s and upper 40s in spots. Saturday begins cool and will warm up to the middle 70s under plenty of sunshine early. However, changes will be arriving by the nighttime as a strong storm system approaches from the southwest.

The weather focus will be on the outlook for the Easter weekend. By late Saturday into Sunday, a lifting warm front from the Gulf will increase the chance for showers and thunders. As we get into Easter Sunday the chance for thunderstorms will rise ahead of an approaching cold front and low pressure. The potential for severe weather continues to increase along the Gulf Coast during the day into the evening Sunday. All modes of severe weather look to be possible which means damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and tornadoes all can’t be ruled out. There’s also potential for significant severe weather which means damaging winds of 70 mph plus and strong tornadoes. It’s still too early to nail down exact specifics like timing and what the highest storm threat is, but as we get closer, we’ll continue to get a better idea.

Now is a good time to go over your safety plan and identify ways you would get warnings just in case the weather does get rough. This isn’t anything to worry about right now, but it is important that you follow the forecast closely. We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast as we approach the weekend so stay tuned.

Past this weekend the weather calms back down with temperatures getting closer to seasonable averages.