WEATHER AWARE: Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Moisture from Nicholas will stream into the Gulf Coast setting up an active 24-36 hours ahead with heavy rain and a low-end tornado threat.

Light to moderate rain has been constant over the region and that looks to continue through the evening. Overcast skies will stick around with light winds out of the east. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower and middle 70s. Areas of heavy rain will move in from the west after midnight. This will lead to a flood threat Wednesday morning. Anticipate a wet drive into work and school.

Wednesday will be a WEATHER AWARE Day for the Gulf Coast. Moisture from what remains of Nicholas will bring periods of heavy rain, especially for the first half of the day. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect with the anticipation of 3-6” of rain falling over the next two days. There will also be a small risk for a brief tornado. This threat will hold for our coastal counties. Showers and storms will become more scattered through the afternoon. Highs will stay well below average topping off in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Rain chances will remain elevated through the rest of the week as the region remains in a firehose of tropical moisture. Heavy, but scattered tropical downpours will be likely through Friday. The rain chances will slowly ease down through the weekend and into early next week.