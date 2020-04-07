Weather Aware: Few Strong T’Storms Possible This Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast, hopefully, your week is off to a good start. Today’s headlines include being weather aware this afternoon, a quieter Wednesday and then unsettled weather from Thursday into the Easter Weekend.

The first half of the day won’t bring may changes compared to yesterday. It will be a little warmer with lower to mid 60s. Also, be on the lookout for patchy fog if out on the roads. The chance for rain is low, but rain chances will be rising as the day moves on.

A cluster of thunderstorms will form in central Mississippi later today around midday. This cluster will move southeast toward the Gulf Coast. As this system moves into our region during the afternoon hours, the rain chances will rise to 40%. That chance will be even higher north of the I-10 corridor. A few storms could become strong or on the low-end side of severe. Some storms could contain some damaging wind gusts and some small hail. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

The rain chance will drop Wednesday. With more sunshine, temperatures will likely soar into the upper 80s. Temperatures will stay warm Thursday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring another elevated rain chance. Temperatures will likely cool down for the end of the week. Highs will run in the lower and middle 70s with lows in the 50s. Our weather will also remain unsettled as we’ll keep at least a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day all the way through Easter.