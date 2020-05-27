Weather Aware: Few Strong Storms with Heavy Downpours Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re halfway to the weekend Gulf Coast. Today’s headlines include weather aware later today, lowering rain chances by the weekend, and heating up.

Rain chances remain elevated today with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will be likely, especially after 10 am. Locally heavy downpours will be possible with highs climbing into the middle 80s. A few strong to potentially severe storms will be possible this afternoon into the evening. Storms that develop will be capable of strong winds and some hail. The tornado threat is very low. Winds will turn out of the south keeping humidity high.

At the beach, the high risk for rip currents continues through the afternoon. The risk will begin to ease for the latter half of the week.

Scattered afternoon storms will be possible again for Thursday and Friday. With a bit more sunshine, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. A drier pattern will move in for the weekend and early next week thanks to a cold front. Highs will stay warm topping off near 90 with morning lows in the upper 60s. Rain chances will drop to only 10% by Sunday.