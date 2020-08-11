WEATHER AWARE: Few Strong Storms Possible Today and Steamy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday Gulf Coast. Today’s headlines include another steamy day, more rain, and an eye on the tropics.

Like yesterday, a few showers and storms will be possible near the coast during the morning hours. Clouds will build as we heat up throughout the day. A few thunderstorms this afternoon could become strong or briefly severe with the main concern being damaging straight-line winds that could gust to 60 mph. Even if storms don’t become severe, storms today will likely contain gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

About half the area finds a shower or storm. By the evening storms will begin to fade. For the other half of the Gulf Coast that doesn’t find rain, it will be steamy! Highs will reach the mid-90s as heat index values climb to around 105. stay cool.

The rest of the week will feature a similar pattern with mostly dry mornings and steamy afternoons. Storms will become a bit more numerous for the end of the week with the best chance for rain being Thursday. Temperatures will run close to normal with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s.

TROPICS: A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a high chance of development within the next 2-5 days. The system poses no imminent to the Gulf Coast.