WEATHER AWARE: Easter Sunday Forecast, strong system moving through the Southeast

Mobile, Ala.(WKRG)-Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are WEATHER AWARE tomorrow as a strong system is expected to move across the Southeast tomorrow.

This morning we are waking up to cooler temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. For Today, it is going to be rather pleasant with drier, mostly sunny conditions. Our temperatures this afternoon will stay in the mid-70s. As we head into the evening there is a 20% chance of showers with building clouds and humidity.

Tomorrow the upper level jet is dipping down into the southeast giving us strong winds at our mid and upper levels. At the same time a surface low pressure system is moving across Oklahoma into Tennessee.

Our atmosphere will be unstable with a lot of wind shear present. Our whole region is under an Enhanced risk for severe weather (level 3/5) with a sliver of our NW counties under a Moderate risk. Supercells could be capable of producing an EF2+ tornado. A few of these thunderstorms could produce golf ball sized hail. The threat for sever weather will end at around 2 am Monday morning.

On Monday things will start to clear out and cool down! After that system passes our temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 70s.