WEATHER AWARE EASTER SUNDAY: A few significant severe thunderstorms possible

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Easter Gulf Coast! We are WEATHER AWARE today as a strong system is moving across the Southeast with the right ingredients in our atmosphere to produce sever weather.

Most of us are under an Enhanced risk (level 3/5) for severe weather which is becoming more likely to see severe weather. A few super cells may develop over the region. It is likely to see severe weather in our NW communities under a Moderate risk (level 4/5). If a severe thunderstorm is formed in that region, it has the capability of producing a strong tornado, damaging wind and

All of the ingredients are in the atmosphere to create a supercell. If a severe thunderstorm is formed, it has the capability of producing a strong tornado, damaging winds and hail.

This morning we are waking up to cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. Our atmosphere is already unstable with high dew points. A warm front is lifting northward and will provide lifting into our environment. A key factor into increasing the instability is the high temperatures this afternoon that could give fuel to the storms. Our temperatures this afternoon will stay in the low to mid 80s.

The upper level jet is dipping down into the southeast giving us strong winds at our mid and upper levels. At the same time a surface low pressure system is moving across Oklahoma into Tennessee.

On Monday things will start to clear out and cool down! After that system passes our temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 70s.