Weather aware: Chance of severe weather

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday!

Today the entire News 5 area is under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is level 1 of 5, so the severe risk is low, but cannot be ruled out. In some isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, we could see some damaging or gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. When you are not getting rained on, highs will be in the mid 90s inland and lower 90s along the coast. Heat indices will soar into the triple digits again so stay cool and drink plenty of water!

At the beach today, there is a moderate risk of rip currents and the UV index is extreme.

Tonight we can expect muggy conditions with lows in the 70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible into the evening hours, so stay weather aware!

For the rest of the week, our rain chances drop off slightly for tomorrow and Thursday, but jump right back up for the weekend. Highs will stick in the 90s with lows in the 70s.

Tropics are quiet.