Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast! We are WEATHER AWARE today for the chance of some strong storms mainly near the coastline this morning through early afternoon.

TODAY: We are tracking a system that is moving in from the west bringing a cluster/line of rain and storms ahead of it. This will start moving into our area this morning bringing lots of rain for your Tuesday. Starting around mid-morning, strong to briefly severe storms are possible near the coastline where a level 1 of 5 risk has been outlined. The main threat would be damaging winds with a brief tornado or two possible. The overall risk is very low and conditional. If the warm front stays off shore, that would limit our severe weather potential. If it sneaks into our coastal counties….That is when we could see a strong storm or two.

TONIGHT: The rain and storms will move out of our area by just after dinnertime with clouds sticking around. Lows tonight will drop to the 50’s for most.

WEDNESDAY: Most will stay dry tomorrow, but there is a chance for some rain or even a storm or two in our most northeastern counties midday through the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 70’s.

REST OF THE WEEK: We stay dry Thursday with temps sticking in the 70’s. We do bring back the chance for showers and storms Friday with the risk for some strong to severe storms as well. Those clear out for the weekend with highs sticking in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s.