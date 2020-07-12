Weather Aware: A line of strong thunderstorms is expected to move throughout our region later this afternoon and evening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are WEATHER AWARE as a cluster of strong thunderstorms with a defined boundary is moving from the Tennessee Valley throughout Northern Alabama early this afternoon. It is expected to hold itself together as it reaches our region later this afternoon and evening.

Part of our NE region has been upgraded to a slight risk for severe weather (level 2/5) with the main risk being damaging winds. The rest of us remains under a Marginal Risk for severe weather (level 1/5).

We had a beautiful start to our Sunday with mostly clear skies. We are under a heat advisory this afternoon for a portion of our area as the heat index values could range up to 110 degrees. Make sure to stay hydrated! Heat index values are already at 109 early this afternoon.

Overall this afternoon we have a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms. The water is looking like glass with minimal waves and low risk for rip currents. This afternoon our high temperature is 96 degrees. Next week we have low chances of rain with above average temperatures in the mid 90s.