Quiet evening ahead, weather aware tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We have a quiet evening ahead with a 10% chance of a stray shower. Tomorrow morning we could see a few early thunderstorms and will be weather aware throughout the day.

A system is stalling out to the north of us which could create a favorable environment for stronger thunderstorms. The overall coverage will be low. In fact, it’s a hit or miss! Although the ingredients are there if we happen to see a thunderstorm fire up, it could become severe. The threats are damaging winds, a brief tornado and small hail.

On Friday we will see a 30% chance of a few thunderstorms around lunchtime but by the evening conditions will calm down. There is only a 10% chance of rain for the moon pie drop! Although, it will feel pretty sticky out there.

On Saturday we are tracking another system that will pass through bringing another threat of severe weather. A line of strong thunderstorms is expected to pass through overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. We are still a few days out and will keep our eyes closely on this system.