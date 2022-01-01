WEATHER AWARE: A few strong to severe thunderstorms possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We are WEATHER AWARE as a system approaches us overnight into tomorrow afternoon.

TIMING: Throughout the rest of the afternoon and through the evening we could see a pop up thunderstorm have the potential of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph or a brief tornado. A line of stronger thunderstorms is expected to enter our region around 10 PM. The line will continue to track through tomorrow afternoon.

THREATS: We are under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather both today and tomorrow. The main risk is damaging winds up to 60 mph but we cant rule out a brief tornado. A Tornado Watch is in effect for northern Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee until 10 pm. The Gulf Coast is NOT under a tornado watch,

COOLDOWN NEXT WEEK! Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing Monday morning with highs in the upper 40s. A stretch of sunshine to start off next week!

