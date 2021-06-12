Weather Aware: A few strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting out with a few clouds and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The radar is expected to stay dry until lunch time.

We will be weather aware this afternoon as a wave of showers and thunderstorms will be passing through our region. A few of those thunderstorms could be packing strong winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Overnight we will be clearing out and tomorrow morning we will start dry but as we head towards the afternoon there will be scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 90s both today and tomorrow with head index values getting close to 100 in some areas.