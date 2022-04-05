MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been quite an active Tuesday on the Gulf Coast. A round of morning and midday showers and storms brought heavy rain, strong winds, and unfortunate damage from possible tornadoes in our northern counties. Another round of severe storms appears possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Showers will become spotty through the evening as the severe weather threat pushes east. South winds will keep temperatures elevated through the evening and into the night. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A quick shower or two will be possible overnight.

Wednesday is another WEATHER AWARE Day for the Gulf Coast. A cold front will approach the region from the west through the day. Ahead of it, we expect a mix of clouds and sun. South winds and some sunshine will boost temperatures in the lower 80s after lunchtime. This will energize the atmosphere ahead of the cold front. Showers and storms will be more widely scattered after 1 PM. Any storms that form will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail. Although the tornado threat is quite low, a quick spin-up cannot be ruled out. The severe weather threat should end just after sunset.

Quiet weather will persist Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. High pressure will dominate. Temperatures will run chilly for the mornings with wake-up temperatures in the 40s.

