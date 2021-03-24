WEATHER AWARE: A few storms tonight, Severe storms possible Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An unsettled weather pattern continues for the Gulf Coast. The chance of strong and severe storms will continue overnight and Thursday.

A warm front in the Gulf of Mexico will lift north across the region tonight and into Thursday morning. This will lead to increasing clouds and some scattered showers and storms. Although the overall threat of sever weather is low tonight, a few storms may reach severe limits. Brief damaging wind gusts and some small hail will be the main hazards.

Thursday with be a WEATHER AWARE day for the Gulf Coast. There will likely be another significant outbreak of severe weather across Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama. For our region, ingredients will be in place for severe storms, but there is a question as to how far south those storms will develop. Right now, the most favored areas for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening will be west of I-65. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. As the line moves into the region Thursday night, the storms will be weakening.

Isolated showers will linger into Friday. Temperatures will warm into the weekend. Highs will each the lower 80s. A few more storms will be possible Sunday.