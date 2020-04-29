WEATHER AWARE: A few severe storms possible Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds will slowly begin to increase through the overnight hours. Humidity will rise too as a stronger southerly breeze develops. Isolated showers will be possible after 2 AM. Temperatures will stay quite mild overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will be moving southeast out of Central Mississippi. Rain and storm chances will rise for the Gulf Coast after sunrise. The storm that move in could produce gusty winds and possibly and brief tornado. Region will need to stay WEATHER AWARE. The line of storms will weaken through midday, but additional storms are expected to pop up during the afternoon mainly east of I-65. These storms could produce brief damaging winds and some small hail. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 with rain chances winding down after sunset.

The weather pattern will quickly quiet down. Lower humidity and lots of sunshine will stick around through the rest of the week. Highs will stay in the 70s with morning lows in the 50s. Temperatures will begin climbing through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday.