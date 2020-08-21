WEATHER AWARE: A few afternoon thunderstorms could become strong

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are weather aware today as a few afternoon thunderstorms could produce damaging winds. This morning we might see a few coastal showers.Temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

This afternoon we are expecting partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. The overall coverage for rain is at the lower end around 40%. Tomorrow we have end lower rain chances at 30% with a high of 89. The rain chances are anticipated to spike but the overall impacts will depend on the tracks of the two tropical systems we are tracking.

It is likely to see two tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico next week. We are in the cone of Tropical Storm Laura and are keeping our eyes peeled on the forecast.