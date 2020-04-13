WEATHER ALERT: Tracking severe weather

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are weather alert this evening along the Gulf Coast as severe weather is likely across our area.

Many of our counties are under a PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) tornado watch. This means that the environment is conducive for severe storms to produce strong and dangerous tornadoes. This should be taken seriously.

Everyone in the News 5 area has a risk for severe weather this evening with threats being tornadoes (some strong/long-tracked), damaging winds (70 mph+), and large hail. The main severe weather threat is from NOW until 2-3 am.

Follow the link below to see our severe weather blog. We will keep this updated with the latest watches and warnings.