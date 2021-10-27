WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect, Severe storms arrive this evening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast is in WEATHER ALERT MODE tonight as a line of storms will bring a threat for strong and severe thunderstorms.

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Jackson, George, and Greene Counties in Mississippi. This watch is in effect through 10 PM.

A complex of thunderstorms will slide through the Gulf Coast Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours into Thursday morning. Severe weather will be possible. The main hazard will be damaging, straight-line winds gusting over 60 mph. Isolated tornados will be possible mainly south of Highway 84 and closer to the coast. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

The storms will continue moving from west to east. The severe weather threat should end for the area by sunrise Thursday.

Cooler and drier air will begin working into the region Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will run well below average by the end of the week with highs only in the lower and middle 60s Friday. Cool, crisp weather will continue into Halloween weekend. Morning lows will drop into the 40s.