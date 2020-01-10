WEATHER ALERT: Strong and Severe Storms Likely Saturday, Be Prepared

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We remain in WEATHER ALERT mode on the Gulf Coast. A strong cold front will bring strong and severe thunderstorms to the region Saturday.

Wind Advisory in effect through Saturday evening, Gusts 40-50 MPH

High Surf Advisory through Saturday evening, 8-10 ft seas

Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding possible Weather Advisories in Effect

Isolated showers and storms will move from south to north Friday evening and into the overnight period. Although the severe weather threat is extremely low, an isolated strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will stay warm with gusty south winds. Winds could gust up to 30 mph through the night. Temperatures will hold in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEATHER ALERT SATURDAY

The severe weather window will open around 8 am for our Mississippi counties with the threat spreading east though mid-morning. Winds will gust well ahead of the storms. South and southeast winds will be sustained around 20-30 mph with occasional gusts around 40 mph. A squall line will traverse the Gulf Coast from west to east. Isolated severe storms may develop out ahead of the main line. These storms will present a multitude of severe weather hazards. The highest threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph. Tornadoes will be possible as well with both individual storms and the line of storms. The severe weather will move into the Florida Panhandle after 2 PM. The severe weather threat should end of the News 5 area by 6 PM.

Rain chances will drop for Sunday with a slight temperature drop. Morning lows will fall into the mid 40s with highs in the middle 60s. Don’t put away the umbrellas yet. Rain chances will remain elevated at 40-60% through the first half of next week. We will have to monitor local rivers for possible flooding.