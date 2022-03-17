MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After some lovely weather St. Patrick’s Day, our attention turns to a threat of strong and severe storms for Friday.

The evening will be mostly quiet for the Gulf Coast. We anticipate just a few passing clouds and mild temperatures. Most of the region will hold in the 60s overnight as winds turn southerly. Some fog will form late.

Friday is a WEATHER ALERT Day for the entire Gulf Coast. A batch of strong storms will develop early Friday morning across Louisiana and Mississippi. These storms will enter the WKRG area around 6-7am. As the storms slowly push through, the chance will exist for some storms to become severe. Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes will be possible. This will be a slow-moving system allowing the severe weather threat to continue through 4 pm.

Quieter weather is coming for the weekend. It is looking stellar for all those big events including the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival and the Wharf Boat and Yacht Show. Highs will reach the lower 70s with morning lows in the 40s. Another round of strong storms appears possible by the middle of next week.