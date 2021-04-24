WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather threat will continue into the afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are WEATHER AWARE throughout the rest of the morning and into the afternoon. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible throughout lunch time. As we head towards 2 pm this afternoon, the cold front will finally pass with a line of thunderstorms expected to track through our region.







FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Mobile and Baldwin County until 10:15 am

FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Clarke County until 3:15 pm

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 1 pm this afternoon. Reports of flash flooding in the areas under a warning. With more rain on the way we could see the flood risk increase into the afternoon.

These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, some hail, and a brief tornado. Some heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding.









The weather pattern will improve for Sunday with drier air moving in. Highs will top off near 80 with lows falling into the 50s. Next week will start off warm with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Additional storms will be possible by Thursday and Friday of next week.