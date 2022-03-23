MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The severe weather threat is wrapping up for nearly all of our Alabama and Mississippi Counties. Isolated strong and severe storms will be possible through 4 AM in Northwest Florida.

The powerful weather system continues to move east. The environment will be capable of producing winds with gusts over 50 mph, lots of lightning, and isolated tornadoes mainly for areas east of I-65. The current TORNADO WATCH will continue through 6 AM.

Drier air will begin spilling into the Gulf Coast after sunrise. Showers and storms will quickly end. This will set the stage for a return to sunshine. Highs will reach the lower 70s. Mornings will run cooler in the 40s through the rest of the week.