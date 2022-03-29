MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast will be WEATHER ALERT Wednesday as a significant severe weather outbreak appears likely for much of the Southeast U.S.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds expected tonight as south winds continue to draw up moisture. Winds will pick up to around 10-20 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph. Overnight lows will remain elevated. Most of the region will bottom out in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Most of the day will stay absent of thunderstorms. Winds will continue to increase ahead of the approaching weather system. Winds will gust to 40 mph. A GALWARNING is in effect for coastal waters. A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Coastal Alabama and Northwest Florida. Minor flooding will be possible, especially during high tide cycles. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Rain chances will increase after 6 PM.

WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A significant severe weather outbreak is likely. A line of storms ahead of an approaching cold front will bring multiple weather hazards to the Gulf Coast after 7 PM. Isolated tornadoes will be possible, including one or two fast-moving, strong tornadoes. Damaging winds will eb the overwhelming hazard. Some storms will produce wind gusts as high as 80 mph. The severe weather threat will end by sunrise Thursday.

The weather pattern will quiet own for the end of the work week with highs in the middle 70s and morning lows in the 50s.