WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather likely Wednesday; High winds, hail, and tornadoes possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The ingredients are coming together for a significant severe weather outbreak over the Southeast U.S. Wednesday. This includes the Gulf Coast.

It will be an active 24-36 hours ahead. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in our north/inland counties through the evening and into the early night. The rain chances will drop to 20% by midnight. Most of the regions will be warm and humid with south winds. Expect cloudy skies will temperatures in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT day for the Gulf Coast. A warm and humid air mass will develop ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s around lunchtime. Isolated storms will be possible during the early and mid-afternoon. These isolated storms could become severe producing damaging winds, some hail, and isolated tornadoes. Another round of strong and severe storms will arrive Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. These storms will also bring a threat of hail, high winds, and tornadoes. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

Drier and cooler air will move in through Friday. Highs will fall into the 60s with lows in the 40s.