WEATHER ALERT: Severe T-Storm Watch in Effect for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms continue for the Gulf Coast this afternoon and evening. Severe weather remains possible.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia AL, Escambia FL, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa Counties until 7 PM.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect

A line of strong and severe storms will continue marching south east through the WKG News 5 viewing area. Storms within this line will continue strong, gusty winds and some hail. The tornado threat remains very low. The severe weather threat will come to an end by 7 PM.

Skies will clear overnight as colder, drier air begins to work into the region. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s by sunrise Thursday. It will feel colder with a strong north wind. Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s Thursday. Winds will gust up to 30-40 mph so a WIND ADVISORY is in effect.





A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for Greene, Washington, Clarke, Monroe, and Conecuh Counties Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for much of the Gulf Coast Friday and Saturday morning.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s by Easter Sunday. The outlook will remain dry.