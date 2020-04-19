WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely this afternoon and evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

We are weather aware this afternoon and evening as severe weather is likely across our area. Areas north of Mobile Bay are under a moderate risk (level 4 of 5) for severe weather while areas further south are under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5).

Timing still looks to be mid-afternoon through the evening and into the overnight hours. All modes of severe weather are possible including large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. While severe weather will be concentrated in the northern half of our area and not everyone will see severe weather today (especially near the coast), everyone has that possibility and should be prepared. Have multiple ways to get warnings and stay up to date with the latest information.

The severe threat is looking to come to an end around 2 am.

Your next chance for storms is Thursday with a warm week ahead.

For live updates to watches/warnings see our LIVE weather blog: https://www.wkrg.com/weather/weather-alert-follow-severe-weather-updates-this-sunday-live-blog/