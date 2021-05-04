WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely this afternoon and evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – An active weather set-up will lead to multiple rounds of storms through the middle of the week. Severe storms will be possible.

3:30 PM UPDATE: There is now a tornado watch in effect for the entire News 5 area (except Okaloosa County) until 10:00 PM this evening. This means that the conditions are there for storms to produce isolated tornadoes. There is also a Flash Flood Watch for the entire area as we could see widespread 2-4″ rainfall totals with possible localized totals of 6-8″.





Today is a WEATHER ALERT Day for our area. We are currently seeing some isolated storms pop up just to our west as a cold front slowly approaches our area. Ahead of that, a complex of storms will develop and move toward the Gulf Coast. The squall line should move into the region sometime around 4-5 PM. This line of storms will bring a risk of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Storms will march through the region through the late evening. The severe weather threat should end around 10 PM. Models are also hinting at another round of strong to briefly severe storms early tomorrow morning. There is a level 1 of 5 risk in place for most of our area, but it looks to be focused at the coast.

Drier and slightly cooler air will arrive for the end of the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows in the 50s.