MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking the chance for a few strong storms this evening. Our intense heat looks to stick around as well.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Washington, Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia Counties in Alabama through 2 AM.

We remain WEATHER AWARE this evening.

A complex of storms may develop over Georgia this afternoon. If it does, it will swing west and southwest toward the Gulf Coast. This could bring a threat of damaging wind gusts through 1 or 2 am Thursday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 70s.

Rain chances will run lower for the rest of the work week. The intense heat looks to stick around. Highs will easily reach the middle and upper 90s Thursday and Friday. Heat index values will exceed 105.

No break in the heat for the weekend with highs approaching 100 for some Gulf Coast communities. Shower chances will focus in the afternoon.