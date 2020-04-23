WEATHER ALERT DAY: TORNADO WATCH Until 1 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today is a NEWS 5 WEATHER ALERT DAY. This means you need to stay on top of the weather from the morning through the evening.

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the entire News 5 area until 1 PM. Within the watch a few tornadoes are possible and storms will be capable of large hail and damaging straight line winds.

Storms will move in from the west in the morning. Around midday storms will be moving east of I-65. We could see two rounds of severe weather today. One in the morning that lasts until around midday, then the other in the afternoon into the evening.

Make sure you have a safety plan today. It should include where your safe place is. That’s the lowest level of a sight built structure, in an interior room away from windows to put as many wall between you and the outside as possible. If you live in a non-permanent structure like a mobile home, you need a place you can get to quickly for safety. Also have more than one way to get warnings as well just in case one way fails. A couple of suggestions are the News 5 Free Weather App and a NOAA Weather Radio.

Past sundown the risk for severe weather will begin to go down even though rain may linger into tonight. By Friday we return to sunshine with lower humidity as highs reach the lower to middle 80s. There’s a slight chance for rain on Saturday, but it’s only 10%. From this weekend into the early half of next week we’ll get plenty of sunshine with temperatures close to seasonable normals. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms looks to be next Wednesday.