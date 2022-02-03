MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We remain in WEATHER ALERT mode on the Gulf Coast with the threat of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect for all Mississippi and Alabama Counties in the WKRG News 5 viewing area through 6 PM. Our Northwest Florida Counties are not included in this watch.

A slow-moving cold front will move east through the afternoon and into the early evening. The main threat will be damaging winds and a brief tornado. Some training storms could present a minor flood threat through the evening. The severe weather threat will likely wrap up by 9 PM, but rain chances will continue overnight as temperatures begin falling behind the front. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s with a stiff northerly wind.

The front will settle to our south setting up a chilly day for Friday. Morning rain is likely with afternoon rain becoming spotty. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s.

Get set for another chilly weekend! Morning lows will drop into the 20s and 30s with highs in the 50s. Skies will become sunny by Sunday.