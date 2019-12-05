Weak system to bring clouds and higher rain chances to the Gulf Coast Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a mostly dry week, we will watch as a weak area of low pressure moves into the Gulf Coast Friday bringing a chance of rain.

The evening will stay mostly dry and quiet. We w ill start to add in extra clouds after sunset. Temperatures will hover in the 50s through the night and into early Friday. Winds will gen to turn out of the south ahead of an approaching area of low pressure.

Expect mostly cloudy skies through Friday with increasing rain chances for the afternoon and evening. This will mostly be in the form of scattered showers, but a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Highs will reach the lower 70s. A weak cold front will push through bringing a slight drop in temperatures for Saturday.

A few showers will be possible for the weekend with lingering clouds. Highs will reach 60s and 70s. Rain chances will likely rise again Monday and into Tuesday.