Weak cold front tonight, brief mid-week cool down

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some quiet weather is expected for the Gulf Coast as we move through the middle of the week, but the pattern will become much more active as we hit the end of the week and the weekend.

Mostly clear skies will continue through the evening with a steady southwest breeze. A weak cold front will move through the region overnight and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will hold in the low 50s as the front moves through. Expect a few extra clouds to start the day Tuesday, but moisture will be lacking. We will include only a 10% rain chances for the early morning hours. Skies will quickly become sunny with highs topping off in lower 60s.

The middle of the week is looking quiet. Temperatures will be chilly Wednesday morning with lows in the mid 30s, but the air mass will continue moderate. Highs will be on a steady warming trend. Highs will top off in the upper 60s and lower 70s by the end of the week.

We are monitoring a developing weather situation for the end of the week and weekend. Forecast models are showing a higher-than-normal probability that a vigorous cold front will bring strong storms to the Deep South Friday and the Gulf Coast on Saturday. The severity and exact timing of this event are still in question. Folks should just stay aware that storms could impact your Saturday plans.