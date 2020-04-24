Weak cold front Saturday, Comfortable stretch of weather ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a busy two weeks weather wise for the Gulf Coast, we can look forward to a stretch of nice and quiet weather ahead.

Skies will stay mostly clear as we move through the evening and overnight hours. A south and southwest wind will stick around. This will keep temperatures running slightly above average. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s in our northern spots to the middle 60s closer to the coast and surrounding the bays.

Another cold front will swing through the region on Saturday. This front will lack enough moisture. The area will see some increased clouds, but the rain chance is less than 10%. Skies will quickly retain to sunshine through the afternoon with a steady breeze. Temperatures will stay warm with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Cooler temperatures will arrive Sunday. High pressure will move into the region and stick around for a few days. Morning lows will drop into the middle 50s with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.