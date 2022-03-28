MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We have a beautiful start to our week with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s tomorrow morning with a few areas of patchy fog.

Tuesday we will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. It will be windier tomorrow with gusts up to 20mph throughout the afternoon. Wednesday will start out quiet with areas of patchy to dense fog.

We are WEATHER AWARE Wednesday evening with a line of showers and thunderstorms passing our area overnight. A few strong to severe storms are possible. The main threats are damaging winds, tornadoes and hail. The storms exit early Thursday, and it’s briefly back to sunshine before a slightly cooler, wetter weekend.