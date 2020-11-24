Warming Up Today with Higher Rain Chances on the Way

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As you head out the door this morning, make sure you have an extra layer. However, you will not need it very long after sunrise. Today will be marked by a quick warm-up and increasing clouds late in the day. Winds will begin to change direction become southerly. This will lead to extra clouds late and temperatures warming into the lower and middle 70s.

A cold front will enter the region Wednesday bringing a chance of showers and a few storms late. This front will likely stall out leading to a continued unsettled pattern. Extra clouds and a few showers will linger into Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday. Overall, the rain chance on Thanksgiving looks low, around 20%. The rain chance will be a bit higher for Black Friday. Temperatures will remain well above seasonal averages.

Another surge of moisture is likely to come by the weekend. There will be a good coverage of rain for Saturday and Sunday. Drier and much cooler air will arrive early next week, potentially the coolest air of the season. Stay tuned.

In the tropics, we continue to monitor the disturbance east of the Bahamas. Still has a low chance of developing as it moves away from the US. There are no foreseeable US tropical threats.