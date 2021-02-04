Warming up Today Before Unsettled Stretch

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Good morning Gulf Coast! It’s a chilly start to this Thursday, but it won’t be staying that way. Temperatures will climb quicker than they have all week and by midday, most will be in the low to mid-60s. Daytime highs will reach the upper 60s in most locations and a few spots may hit 70 degrees! That’s even with less sunshine. A steady and sometimes gusty south breeze will pump in moisture and clouds will increase, but the rain stays away for the daytime.

Rain chances will begin to increase tonight ahead of a cold front. From late tonight through early tomorrow we will see showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Before the front moves through temperatures will mainly be in the 60s, behind the front it will be 40s and 50s with a north breeze. The best chance for rain tomorrow will be early on, but showers may linger into the afternoon which would lead to a cool, damp, and breezy Friday.

Unsettled weather is going to stick with us as we move into the weekend. Showers will be hit or miss on Saturday as daytime highs will only reach the mid-50s. On Sunday we’ll get a break from the wet weather. Sunday will begin chilly, in the upper 30s and low 40s, but it will be low 60s during the day.

We will continue to warm up into the early half of next week. It’s mid-60s Monday then low 70s on Tuesday for daytime highs. A cold front will likely approach Tuesday into Wednesday which will bring us more rain. Temperatures look to trend much cooler for the second half of next week.