Warming up this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning, Gulf Coast! We are starting out warmer in the low 50s. The nice weather will stick around through the middle of the week with clear skies in the forecast. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

Highs will continue to warm into the upper 70’s by Thursday! A warm streak of above average temperatures. Moisture will climb by the end of the week. Isolated showers will be possible by Friday. A weekend cold front will enhance the rain chances, especially for Saturday.