MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Skies will stay mostly clear with no rain chance! Tonight, lows will drop to the 60’s under mostly clear skies as well.

Through Saturday, rain chances stay below 10%. After that, our next system approaches which will bump up the rain chances Sunday into next week. Temps stay pretty consistent in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.