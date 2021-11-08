Warming up, crystal clear skies

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good afternoon Gulf Coast! We keep the sunshine around with temps warming up quickly to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with no rain chance. Temperatures start to rebound this week as the sunshine sticks around. Heading into the end of next week our next cold front moves in bringing rain and cooler air for next weekend.

Wanda is now post tropical meaning the last advisory has been issued. It should dissipate soon. We also have an area we are watching off the East Coast…This will not impact our area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories