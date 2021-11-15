Warming Trend through Mid-Week, Tracking Next Cold Front

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was a beautiful start to the work week as we inch closer and closer to Thanksgiving Week. A roller coaster ride in temperatures looks to come our way this week

High pressure remains the dominant weather feature for the Southeast and the Gulf Coast. This will lead us into a nice and pleasant evening. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will mark slightly warmer days for the region. Skies will remain sunny with just some passing fair-weather clouds. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s.

Our next cold front will arrive Thursday. We anticipate extra clouds with only a few showers. This will usher in another cooldown for Friday and next weekend. Highs will reach the 60s with morning lows in the 40s.